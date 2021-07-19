Lawyer who named CJ in US$5m bribery allegation to report to Police CID today

General News of Monday, 19 July 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Lawyer Kwasi Afrifa Esq, at the centre of the Chief Justice US$5million bribery allegations, is expected to report to the Police Headquarters today Monday, July 19, 2021.



This comes on the back of reports that he is being sought after by the police following the CJ’s request for CID to conduct criminal investigations into the matter.



The Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah has denied allegations that he asked for a bribe of five million United States Dollars ($5 million) from one Ogyeedom Obranu Kwesi Atta IV, a party to a case before the Supreme court, for a favourable judgment.



A chief by name Ogyeedom Obranu Kwasi Atta VI lodged a petition with the General Legal Council (GLC) to intervene and retrieve his money from lawyer Kwasi Afrifa who he has accused of misconduct.



In a letter addressed to the GLC which outlines his petition, the chief claims that the above-named lawyer collected an amount of $100,000 from him to be used in his own words for some gymnastics or ways and means in his case pending at the Supreme Court.



He says the lawyer charged him an amount of GHC300,000 which he paid fully as his legal fees in a case that was pending at the Appeals Court in Cape Coast and later the Supreme Court.



It was later that lawyer Kwasi Afrifa came for the $100,000 to be used for his gymnastics or ways and means but after some time he the chief realized that the money was not used for its intended purpose so fired the lawyer from his case and then requested a refund of his $100,000 out of which he paid $25,000 leaving a balance of $75,000 which the lawyer has failed to pay after many attempts.



But responding to the petition to the General Legal Council, Lawyer Kwasi Afrifa mentioned the name of the Chief Justice His Lordship Kwasi Anin Yeboah.



According to the lawyer his client in a private conversation told him that he had gone to see the Chief Justice with a $5million bribe out of which part payment of $500,000 had been made as the Chief Justice was keen to acquire a property in a prime location in Kumasi.



He also added that the Chief Justice also admonished his client to change his lawyer from Kwasi Afrifa to Akoto Ampaw in order to help his case.



But a letter to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service signed by the Judicial Secretary, Justice Cynthia Pamela Addo, said the Chief Justice is “saddened” that his name has been dragged “into this sordid and potentially criminal matter”.



According to Chief Justice, he does not know the person in question and has neither demanded nor received any money.



“His Lordship confirms that he does not know the plaintiff and has not met or seen him anywhere, except in the courtroom when he rises to announce his name when his case is called. His Lordship asserts that he has had no personal interaction either with the plaintiff or his lawyer on this matter or in any other matter. His Lordship further asserts that he has not demanded or received any money from any person to influence any decision in this matter or any other matter.



“To ensure that this matter is fully investigated, His Lordship has directed that a formal complaint be made to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service for investigations and any necessary action. He has further directed that a Petition be lodged with the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council in respect of this specific matter.”