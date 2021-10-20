Lawyer speaks on why Ghanaians lose their properties to their spouses

Diasporian News of Wednesday, 20 October 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

The UK-based Ghanaian lawyer, Wisdom Amedome, has explained that most Ghanaians in the UK lose their properties either by immigration or family problems.



In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, lawyer Amedome indicated that most often not husbands lose their properties to their wives after marriage disputes.



“I've had a case like that. The man physically abused the woman. You can see marks on her and if she calls the police, he may be asked to leave the house for the wife and children until the children turn 18 years.



"Then the property is sold and shared among both of them. Other times too, the court may order for the property to be sold. The man may also lose everything depending on the situation,” he said.



Lawyer Wisdom advised that being in the United Kingdom where laws work and favour women, some women devise plans to kick their husbands out after arriving in the UK.



He advised that men should find ways to deal with petty squabbles before it becomes a court case.



Watch the full interview below:



