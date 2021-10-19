Lawyer reveals why visa applications are rejected and steps to follow to invite your spouse abroad

General News of Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

UK-based Ghanaian lawyer, Wisdom Amedome, has disclosed that embassies have a duty to immigration control and even refuse genuine cases when they meet their target.



In a chat on Daily Hustle In The UK, Lawyer Wisdom also gave hints and steps to follow when inviting a spouse abroad. He stated that often, people make the relationship look forced hence the rejection.



“First, you must show/have a partner. I would advise that when you travel to Ghana to meet your partner, take pictures, go out and have fun to show that it is real. Once you are back abroad, maintain contact and at different times. Then you go back to Ghana and get married.



If you go once and get married, it will look fake. So keep your messages, money transfers, emails, photographs and add them to your documents,” he revealed.



Speaking on why visa applications are rejected, lawyer Wisdom stated that “they have a duty to immigration control. Just imagine if the gates were open. For all you know, they have a target set in a year, and even if you're genuine, it will be rejected.



They have records of many people who come here and don't go back so they assess and just give reasons for the refusal.”



Kindly watch the full interview below.



