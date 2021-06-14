Lawyer for Rasta students who won case against Achimota School resigns from NDC

General News of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

The private legal practitioner who represented the Rasta students in court against the Achimota School, Mr George Tetteh Wayoe, has resigned from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He said in a statement that the real social democratic discourse he hoped to see for the rapid development of the nation cannot be realised by the current style of the NDC.



Therefore, as a true and brazen Social Democrat, he said “I must resign and align myself with a political Party I strongly believe can deliver on this social democratic ideology in a more ‘practical manner’ for the rapid development of Ghana for her future generations.”



Below is his full statement:



I am Wayoe Ghanamannti, formerly known as George Tetteh Wayoe in the records of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’ since 1gg2, I have been a sympathizer and thereafter an official member of the NDC, solely because of the Party’s political ideology of being a “Social Democratic party”.



ln 2004, as a media personality with Space FM in the Western Region, I met Former President Mills and from that point thereon started to work vigorously for the course of the NDC. h 2AA7, as a student activist, I met Former President Mahama, who was then a Member of Parliament, and in 2008, as President of Unity Hall on the KNUST campus, l worked with other NDC members in the Ashanti Region for the party’s victory in that year’s elections.



ln the 2012 general elections, l worked tirelessly for the success of the Party and was visible on TV3 during the Eight months long 2012 Presidential Election Petition to defend our Party’s political fortunes for a continuous stay in government to keep the social democratic discourse alive.



It is of prominence, to present herein that my fidelity to the course of our Party has been very strong. Before the 2012 elections, my Learned Friend and now Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapour, then an officer in the office of the President, Nana Akufo Addo, then Candidate of the New Patriotic Party, took a couple of classmates from our Law School class to meet Nana Addo, in an entourage of which I was a member.



Yet, I refused to cross carpet because my social democratic nature and belief would not allow me. Many months after our meeting with Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, my Learned Friend kept insisting that Nana Akufo-Addo would like to see me again because Nana believed in young Ghanaians who were passionate about our country.



Yet, I kept telling my Learned Friend that, I cannot become an NPP person because of ideological differences and that my conscience will not rest if I jettison my social democratic nature for any other political ideology.



This is how strong my loyalty is in respect of the political ideology our Party is supposed to be manifesting. However, over the years, my resolution to continue to be a member of the NDC based on it being a social democratic Party, that puts this ideology in real practice has gradually diminished.



The NDC I envisage, as a Party that is to take this nation onto a more prosperous path, where the coming generation of Ghanaians, would wake up daily and look over the horizon and say, yes, our future is bright, I am at pains to say that, is not the NDC I see in sight.







Yesterday, 1Oth of June 2021 during the 29th Anniversary of the Party, the National Chairman called for the reopening of the Party’s Hero’s Fund, to reward party members for remarkable services. This call reminds me of a series of ‘Constitutional Amendments’ which a team I led put forward at the last National Delegates Congress.



These proposed amendments were tailored to reorganise the Party’s structural base so that ordinary members who serve their entire lives for the Party and who do not gain any meaningful public office could be recognised and reflected in the holistic family character of the Party when in and out of government.



It is not surprising that ‘none’ of the over Fifteen (15) proposed amendment Clauses was even recognised for tabling at the Congress and as usual, the fear of them being jettisoned, was realised.



Accordingly, my resolution, which some other members can hold otherwise, is that the real social democratic discourse I hope to see for the rapid development of our nation cannot be realised by the current governance style of the NDC.



Therefore, as a true and brazen Social Democrat, I must resign and align myself with a political Party I strongly believe can deliver on this social democratic ideology in a more “practical manner’ for the rapid development of Ghana for her future generations.



On this note, based on my convictions, I have no option than to resign from the NDC, which I so do by this letter. lt was a political journey of highs and lows with the NDC, I wish the NDC well and I know my position on the Greater Accra Legal Committee, would be filled by an able NDC Lawyer.



I am convinced to move on, so I can render my political contributions to ‘any other social democratic party’, to help advance its political course for the practical realisation of this ideology for Ghana’s advancement.