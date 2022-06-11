Lawyer calls for scrapping of Council of State amid Togbe Afede saga

General News of Saturday, 11 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu has called for a scrapping of the Council of State with the premise that the constitutional body has lost its relevance.



According to Martin Kpebu, the Council of State has overstayed its welcome in Ghana’s executive architecture as its advisory role has been usurped by other persons and institutions.



Contributing to a panel discussion on Joy News’ Newsfile program, Martin Kpebu explained that the recommendation of the Constitution Review Committee relative to the Council of State should be adopted.



Martin Kpebu said that “people are willing to give free advice yet they won’t get near because they are not part of the ruling government.



“We have so many experts but because they are not willing to say things against opposition, usually the ruling government will not take them. Because to get a seat at the table, you have to throw dirt at the opposition. You have to be very partisan,” he said on Saturday.



Kpebu’s call comes in the wake of Togbe Afede’s decision to return some GH¢365,000 paid him as ex-gratia for serving on the Council of State between 2017 and 2020.



The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State who was the President of the National House of Chiefs argued that he viewed it inappropriate to take the money.



“I did not think the payment was made to trap me, as is being speculated. I believe it was paid to everybody who served on the Council of State. However, I thought that extra payment was inappropriate for a short, effectively part-time work, for which I received a monthly salary and was entitled to other privileges.



“So, I was very uncomfortable with it,” he added.



“I want to add that my rejection of the payment was consistent with my general abhorrence of the payment of huge ex-gratia and other outrageous benefits to people who have by their own volition offered to serve our poor country,” the statement concluded.



