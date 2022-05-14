Lawrence Tetteh promises to help honest Taxi driver acquire a new car

General News of Saturday, 14 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

For the past few days, Kwasi Ackon has dominated news in Ghana after a video of his act of honesty went viral.



Almost the entire country has rallied behind a campaign to reward the taxi who returned some GHC8,400 to a market woman who left the amount in his car after patronizing his service.





Latest to join the campaign to reward Mr Ackon is the founder and President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Dr Lawrence Tetteh.



Appearing as a guest of GTV’s morning breakfast show, Dr Lawrence Tetteh promised to assist the driver acquire a new car.



According to the preacher, he is ready to assist the taxi driver with a difference amount on whatever he is able to raise to purchase a new car for his business.



“I want to say that I am happy to support him in a way. If he is going to buy a new car, whatever he gets now we can help him the difference to get a good car. This is a moral story; these are thing we need for Ghana. This is not somebody who wants to hash at the back of somebody’s expense and so I am happy to support him. I will support him financially,” he stated.



Dr Tetteh also suggested that leaders of the nation including Vice President Mahamamudu Bawumia who has donated GHC20,000 to him, the president and former heads of state must meet the driver to motivate him for his gesture.



“Also, I want to recommend that the vice president should not just send a message, he should meet him physically and shake hands with him. President should shake hands with him, former presidents should shake hands with him. He should go to President Kufuor’s house; he should be hosted. These are the things he will take pictures with him and it will motivate others,” he added.



