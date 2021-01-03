General News of Sunday, 3 January 2021

Lawrence Fianko speaks on scholarship opportunity for incoming university students

Lawrence Fianko, set out to make a difference through EduCom.World

In a bid to enhance quality education and make it accessible to all through the provision of relevant academic support resources and training opportunities, Educational Communities Worldwide is expected to launch a scholarship program aimed at supporting brilliant but needy students to further their studies.



The College Scholarship Program will be launched in May 2021 with the inaugural program to be rolled out in Ghana. CEO and Founder of EduCom.World, Lawrence Fianko emphasized the importance of quality education.



He noted that “Quality education should be accessible to all students. As part of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, it shows an urgent call for action by all stakeholders. Students irrespective of their communities or background, deserve a well-rounded education that will not only give them access to opportunities, knowledge, and skills but prove beneficial for them in their personal development and career.”



This scholarship program seeks to bridge the rising inequality gap between students who can afford to further their tertiary education and those who cannot due to lack of financial support.



The scholarship program which will target exceptional students across selected secondary schools in Ghana will provide full-ride scholarships to two students from each of the sixteen regions of Ghana, totaling 32 students, to cover their tuition and other fees during their tertiary education.



In addition, the beneficiaries from this program will be provided with internship opportunities and required to undertake other prerequisite professional development courses throughout their education. This will go a long way to equip them with relevant skillsets and expertise relevant for the job market.



Beneficiaries will also be provided with career advancement and mentoring opportunities. For more details on selection criteria and processes, kindly go to EduCom.World



The long term goal of this program is to provide beneficiaries with avenues that will go a long way to contribute to their growth and ultimately become mentors for future beneficiaries of this program. EduCom.World also hopes to expand internship placement opportunities to other high demand sectors.



The program also seeks to boost entrepreneurship through community-driven initiatives to spur innovation, digitization, and economic growth.



Lawrence Fianko revealed that EduCom.World will launch an accelerator program to provide funding to help startups and entrepreneurs develop viable ideas and solutions to solve some of the world’s pressing challenges.



Educational Communities Worldwide is a non-profit organization co-founded by Lawrence Fianko. A licensed social worker by profession, Lawrence migrated to the United States where he studied Human Services at Bronx Community College, Social Work at Lehman College and went on to attend Indiana University to obtain his Masters in Social Work with a Major in Mental Health and Addictions.



Having identified the gap in education especially for students in underserved communities in Africa and other parts of the globe, Lawrence Fianko set out to make a difference through EduCom.World. Through this initiative, Lawrence and his team will provide students with training and funding opportunities to pursue their dreams.



With your support, we believe we can make a difference in the lives of more students.



To support EduCom.World – https://educom.world/give/



To support the College Scholarship project, kindly visit https://www.globalgiving.org/projects/scholarship-program-ghana/

