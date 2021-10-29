Law students case adjourned to November 9 as AG seeks more time

General News of Friday, 29 October 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Nicholas Mensah Abodakpi has adjourned the case in which some ‘failed’ LLB students have sued the General Legal Council and the Attorney General.



Though the 499 students were expected in court today, only 142 showed up.



When the case titled “Daniel Sackey and 142 others vs the General Legal Council” was called, the Attorney General requested for a short adjournment to file certain processes.



Patricia Ayirebe Acquah, Assistant State Attorney told the court that, she has spoken to all the parties and have agreed for a short date.



Lawyer of the Applicant Martin Kpebu, and Nana Yaw Ntrekwah for the General Legal Council, all corroborated that position.



Justice Abodakpi said “with the consent of the parties and their lawyers this case would be adjourned to Nov 9, 2021.”



Meanwhile, Martin Kpebu has indicated to the court, that, they will be filing a supplementary response once they are served with the AG’s processes.



Daniel Sackey, one of the applicants in the case urged his colleague to remain resolute and believe in the court system.



Background



On October 22, lawyers of the 499 LLB students who were deemed to have failed their entrance examination sued the Director of the Ghana School of Law.



The students through their lawyers led by Martin Kpebu filed the application asking for the decision to be quashed in a Cetiorari application.



They are seeking among other things “a declaration that the conduct of the 1st Respondent in declaring the applicants as having failed the entrance examination into the Ghana School of Law for the Professional Law course held in August 21 despite the fact that applicants had obtained marks between 50 and 61 out of a total 100 marks is a violation of Article 23, 25 and 17 9f the 1992 Constitution.



They are also seeking “An order of Certiorari to quash the decision of the 1st Respondent that only candidates who obtained at least 50% in each of the sections (A & B) of the Ghana School of Law entrance examination held on August 24, 2021 as contained in a notice published on October 4, 2021, by the director of the g=Ghana school of law on behalf of the Ghana Legal Council for being a violation of articles 23, 25 and 17 od the 1992 Constitution and for being unreasonable for having being made after the examination referred to in relief (i) but being applied to that exam.