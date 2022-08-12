Law school saga: Give us a break! - Lecturer rebukes General Legal Council

General News of Friday, 12 August 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah, a Governance Lecturer at the Central University, has asked the General Legal Council, an admission body for the Ghana School of Law, to review their entrance exams rules.



The General Legal Council issued an official report stating that “the General Legal Council (GLC) has over the years established credible, rigorous and well-benchmarked systems and procedures for assessing answer booklets and re-checking of same for all candidates before examination results are released".



"The decision of the General Legal Council in respect of the published results of the Entrance Examination shall be final. No request for re-marking of scripts, re-tallying of scores or review or marks shall be accepted. Candidates cannot also request to see their marked answer scripts or the marking schemes used for marking the questions.



“In view of the above, I undertake to accept without question, the decision of the General Legal Council in respect of the published results of the Entrance Examination as final,” the Council added.



But Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah has registered his outright disagreement with the Council.



"What they are doing is wrong. They are setting a very bad precedent . . . Stop those things you are doing. You are humans, maybe we will call you 'My Lord, My Lord' because of the law but you are humans like us.



"It's the country that's given you power; you were not born with it. Stop what you are doing; it's not nice. You can go to hell. Please, what you are doing is not right. The General Legal Council must act and act right.



"Did they build the school? Who among them can tell us they contributed even a bag of cement to construct the school? Who among can tell us they generated capital to renumerate the teachers? The school is not theirs. It is for all of us, for public good. They should give us a break! . . . Ghana is over 60 years but we don't have up to 10,000 lawyers," Dr. Otchere-Ankrah fumed while speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme.



He asked the Council; "Will you go to Heaven when you pass law exams?"



