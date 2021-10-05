Law school entrance exams: Original intention was to admit 550 students – NALS

General News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

The National Association of Law Students (NALS) has indicated that, the 790 students that passed the 2021 entrance exams of the Ghana School of Law would have been poorer because the law school intended to admit only 550 students.



According to the group, the number was predetermined irrespective of the actual performance of the students “as captured in paragraph 1055, page 186 of the 2021 budget statement presented to parliament by the finance ministry.”



In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, NALS said, it “is appalled that it was Parliament that modified or recommended the modification to about 800 and not admission based on actual performance.



“As a matter of public interest, NALS believes that the credibility of the examination is jeopardized by such acts and further heightens growing suspicion and lack of faith in the examination among students. Thus, NALS thinks that all stakeholders ought to be worried that despite the yearly increase in the applicants and the backlog of students, there is continued delay in decentralizing the course to capable law faculties as well as delay to publish a procedure allowing candidates the opportunity to have their results reviewed or remarked.”



A total of 790 students out of 2824 representing 28 per cent passed the 2021 School of Law entrance exams.



The figure is a 10 per cent drop from the total number of students who passed in 2020. A total of 1045 students passed the 2020 exams.



The rate of failure in the entrance exams for the Ghana School of Law has become a matter of national discussion over the years.



In 2019, over 90 per cent of students who sat for the entrance examination failed to make the cut for admission.



Results showed that of the 1,820 candidates who sat for the entrance exams, only 128, representing 7 per cent passed.



