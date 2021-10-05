Law school entrance exams: 499 more students weren't admitted despite obtaining 50% pass mark – NALS

General News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• 499 more students obtained the 50% mark threshold



• They were not part of the 790 students who have gained admission into the Ghana School of Law



• The 2021 admission shows a 25% drop in admissions when compared to the 2020 election year admission



The National Association of Law Students (NALS) says 499 students passed the 2021 law school entrance examination but were denied admission into the Ghana School of Law.



According to the group in a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, the 790 students that were admitted at Ghana School of Law constitute nearly 25% drop in admissions when compared to the 2020 election year admission.



“NALS notes, in shock, an explanation notice, under the hand of the Director of Legal Education, explaining the definition of 50% pass mark used for the admission, and a publication of another list of index numbers with raw score of candidates who sat the said examination.



“NALS regrets ascertaining thereto that, contrary to the earlier results, some 1289 out of the 2824 candidates, representing 45.6%, obtained 50% aggregated score hitherto set as pass mark. Yet, there was a clear very inexcusable exclusion of some 499 candidates, constituting 39% of candidates who obtained this 50% and 18% of all the candidates,” the statement reads further.



A total of 790 students out of 2824 representing 28 per cent passed the 2021 School of Law entrance exams.



The figure is a 10 per cent drop from the total number of students who passed in 2020. A total of 1045 students passed the 2020 exams.



The rate of failure in the entrance exams for the Ghana School of Law has become a matter of national discussion over the years.



In 2019, over 90 per cent of students who sat for the entrance examination failed to make the cut for admission.



Results showed that of the 1,820 candidates who sat for the entrance exams, only 128, representing 7 per cent passed.



Read below the full statement:



