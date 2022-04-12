Law school bus scandal: I won’t step down – SRC President

General News of Tuesday, 12 April 2022

The Students’ Representative Council (SRC) President of the Ghana School of Law, Wonder Victor Kutor, says he will not step down over allegations of the GHS70,000 bus procurement scandal.



The Executive Council of the SRC in a letter to the embattled president who is under fire for corruption and underhand dealings to enrich himself in the bus purchase asked Wonder Kutor to step aside for investigations into the procurement of the vehicle to commence.



Mr. Kutor, however, in a counter letter questioned the constitutionality of the request.



He, in the letter, said he would not step down as the Executive Council has suggested.



Part of the statement reads, "I must emphasise that there is no constitutional basis as far as an SRC's constitution is concerned that suggests that where an allegation is levelled against an executive member, that executive has to step down."







