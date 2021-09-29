Law school SRC president details cause of massive entrance exams failure

General News of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Source: 3news.com

The President of the Students Representative Council (SRC) of the Ghana School of Law, Mr Wonder Victor Kutor, has called for an all-inclusive approach in dealing with the causes of the mass law school entrance examination failure in order to be able to deal with the situation properly.



He attributed the mass failure to, among other things, the limited time candidates have to enable them prepare for the entrance examination.



In his view, inadequate preparation is one of the leading causes of the failures.



Mr Kutor indicated that when law students graduate in July and they sit for the exams in August, it will certainly not be enough for them to do adequate reading and learning.



He also mentioned uncontrolled anxiety as a factor.



His comments come after two thousand and thirty-four (2,034) LLB candidates who sat for the 2021/2021 academic year Ghana School of Law 2021 Entrance Exams failed in the exams.



Of the 2,824 students from the various law faculties across the country who sat for the exam, only 790 of them passed representing approximately 28% while the failure represents 72%.



Speaking on the Good evening Ghana programme on Tuesday September 28, Mr Kutor said “You leave school in July and sit for exams in August and you are doing, let us say taxation or land law and you go and meet tort and constitutional law, if you haven’t revised enough you will fail.



“So, we need to have a discussion as a nation. When students graduate in July you allow them to wait and apply the following year.



“Let is discuss this properly, student graduated in July and they sat for exams in August. Was the preparation enough? This is not to defend the General Legal Council but I want us to have a holistic discussion on this matter as a nation going forward.



“We must not limit ourselves to pass and failure. It is not only about passing what happens in this country is that once they release the entrance results then we all start talking about the failure rate but let us be honest, which is why the SRC we have established the scholarship fund.



“I am glad to say that those who have passed can access the scholarship fund, a very transparent process. If people pass without the money to pay, then what is the point? So the discussion shouldn’t be pass rate or failure rate, it is also about the funding. When you enter the law school, in terms of cost, there is a big challenge.”