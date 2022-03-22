Law school: Probe Registrar, Dep., ex-Ag. Dir for 10 illegal admissions – Private citizen petitions CHRAJ, IGP

General News of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

A concerned citizen Mr Korsi Senyo has petitioned Chief Justice Kwesi Anin-Yeboah to order the removal of the names of Mr Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang, former Acting Director of the Ghana School of Law; Mrs Juliet Adu Adjei, Registrar, Ghana School of Law; and Deputy Registrar, Ghana School of Law, Marrian Atta-Boahene, from the roll of lawyers for their alleged role in the illegal admission of some 10 unqualified students into the Ghana School of Law for the 2021/2022 academic year.



Mr Korsi Senyo further described the conduct of the three lawyers as acts that border not only on illegality but also immorality, fraud and dishonesty.



He has, thus, also petitioned the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) on the matter.



His petition comes on the back of two separate suits filed at the Supreme Court by Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A Plus, and a former Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Yaw Brogya Genfi, seeking to restrain the Judicial Council from considering Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang’s recommendation as Justice of the Court of Appeal.



They are both praying the court to declare the recommendation of Mr Opoku-Agyemang for the Justice of the Court of Appeal role as “unconstitutional.”



Find below details of Mr Korsi Senyo’s petitions:



CONCERNED CITIZEN PETITIONS GENERAL LEGAL COUNCIL TO DELETE THE NAME OF MAXWELL OPOKU-AGYEMANG & 2 OTHERS FROM THE ROLL OF LAWYERS



On Friday, March 18, 2021, in my capacity and my duty as a citizen of Ghana, I submitted a petition to the Honourable Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana, His Lordship Justice Kwesi Anin-Yeboah as Chairman of the General Legal Council, humbly requesting him to direct the Judicial Secretary to strike-off the name of Maxwell Opoku Agyemang, the Former Acting Director of the Ghana School of Law and his two accomplices from the Roll of Lawyers in Ghana.



This request became necessary after the General Legal Council itself found Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang and the 2 others, guilty of illegally and fraudulently admitting ten (10) unqualified persons as students of the Ghana School of Law during the 2021/2022 admission process through the back door.



SECTION 16A OF THE LEGAL PROFESSION ACT, 1960 (ACT 32) empowers the General Legal Council to direct the removal of the name of a lawyer from the Roll of Lawyers without holding a disciplinary hearing.



In this case, the General Legal Council’s disciplinary enquiry into the conduct of Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang found him guilty of the illegal admissions orchestrated by him.



A recent letter by the Judicial Secretary, Her Ladyship Justice Cynthia Pamela Addo to the Ghana School of Law dated 14th February 2022, conveyed the directive of the Council to the Ghana Law School requiring disciplinary actions to be taken against Mr. Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang and his two accomplices.



The other persons involved in the criminal, illegal and fraudulent conduct are Mrs. Juliet Adu Adjei - Registrar, Ghana School of Law; and Ms. Marian Atta-Boahene - Deputy Registrar, Ghana School of Law.



I am of the strongest belief that the conduct of Mr. Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang and his accomplices as established by the General Legal Council borders not only on illegality, but also on immorality, fraud, and dishonesty. This gravity of their misconduct makes them totally unfit to be lawyers in the first place, and completely unworthy to remain on the very revered Roll of Lawyers in Ghana.



For the avoidance of doubt, the evidence on the website of the General Legal Council indicates that other lawyers were severely punished by the Disciplinary Committee of the same General Legal Council for offences such as failure to account for Client’s money, failure to give proper receipts for services rendered, and touting on social media.



I, therefore, plead with the General Legal Council to apply the rule without fear or favour, especially in a matter that is weightier, severely damages the reputation of the Ghana Law School and the quality of persons who administer the law school and the processes through which others become lawyers and subject to the disciplinary procedures of the same General Legal Council.



These in my view, are more grievous and weightier matters when compared to earlier decisions taken by the General Legal Council leading to the removal of other lawyers from the Roll of Lawyers.



Further, as a citizen of Ghana, I find it totally reprehensible that while the Ghana School of Law subjects thousands of otherwise qualified Ghanaian law degree holders to all manner of demeaning treatments and denies them admission after examinations have been passed and interviews done, the leaders of the same institution would use the back-door to secretly and illegally admit children of their cronies who either failed the so-called entrance examination or did not even take the examination at all.



This is criminal and the ring-leader of the fraud, Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang and his accomplices are not fit to remain on the Roll of Lawyers in Ghana.



Accordingly, I expect the Honourable Chief Justice who is a stickler to the rules and a crusader for discipline and good conduct in the legal profession, to do the needful as a matter of urgency.



I have also petitioned the General Council of the Ghana Bar Association to expel Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang and his accomplices from their noble Association as members for bringing the name of the legal profession into disrepute.



I have also delivered a petition to the Inspector General of Police to arrest Mr. Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang and his accomplices for fraud and forgery of official documents for admission. I await the actions of the Inspector General of Police who has made it public that he intends to clean up the Police administration in Ghana and ensure equality of treatment of all before the law.



Finally, I have also invoked the jurisdiction of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang and his accomplices for corruption, and abuse of office as public officers.



The Inspector General of Police



Ghana Police Service



Accra



Dear Sir,



PETITION: ARREST MAXWELL OPOKU-AGYEMANG & 2 OTHERS FOR FRAUD AND FORGERY OF OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS AT THE GHANA SCHOOL OF LAW.



Please, accept my very warm compliments.



I write as a deeply concerned citizen of Ghana to humbly request your good office to arrest the following public officers for fraud and forgery of official documents:



i. Mr. Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang - Former Ag. Director, Ghana School of Law



ii. Mrs. Juliet Adu Adjei - Registrar, Ghana School of Law



iii. Ms. Marian Atta-Boahene - Deputy Registrar, Ghana School of Law



Respectfully, Sir, Mr. Maxwell Opoku-Ayemang and his two (2) accomplices were found by a disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council, guilty of the offence of illegally admitting ten (10) unqualified students into the Ghana School of Law for the 2021/2022 academic year.



Enclosed is a letter by Her Ladyship the Judicial Secretary, dated 14th February 2022 conveying the directive of the General Legal Council through His Lordship the Chief Justice to the Ghana School of Law to take disciplinary actions against Mr. Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang and his 2 accomplices based on the findings by the Council.



Sir, the conduct of Mr Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang and his accomplices as found by the GLC bothers not only on illegality but also a possible case of fraud, forgery of official documents and corruption by public officeholders.



Accordingly, I write on behalf of the millions of concerned Ghanaians to request your high office to immediately arrest, investigate and possibly prosecute Mr Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang and his 2 accomplices, to serve as deterrent to other public officeholders.



Please accept the assurances of my highest regards and utmost consideration.



Yours faithfully,



KORSI SENYO



Concerned Citizen



The Commissioner



Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice



Head Office Accra



Attn: Mr. Joseph Whittal Esq.



Dear Sir,



COMPLAINT: INVESTIGATE MR. MAXWELL OPOKU-AGYEMANG & 2 OTHERS FOR ABUSE OF PUBLIC OFFICE AND CORRUPTION.



Please, accept my very warm compliments.



I write as a deeply concerned citizen of Ghana to humbly request your good office to institute investigation into allegations of abuse of office, corruption and fraudulent conduct at the Ghana School of Law by the following public officers:



I. Mr Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang - Former Ag. Director, Ghana School of Law



ii. Mrs. Juliet Adu Adjei - Registrar, Ghana School of Law



iii. Ms. Marian Atta-Boahene - Deputy Registrar, Ghana School of Law



Respectfully, Sir, Mr Maxwell Opoku-Ayemang and his two (2) accomplices were found by a disciplinary committee of the General Legal Council, guilty of the offence of illegally admitting ten (10) unqualified students into the Ghana School of Law for the 2021/2022 academic year.



Enclosed is a letter by Her Ladyship the Judicial Secretary, dated 14th February 2022 conveying the directive of the General Legal Council through His Lordship the Chief Justice to the Ghana School of Law to take disciplinary actions against Mr Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang and his 2 accomplices based on the findings by the Council.



Sir, the conduct of Mr Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang and his accomplices as found by the GLC bothers not only on illegality but a possible case of fraud, abuse of office and corruption by public officeholders.



Respectfully Sir, the offence committed by Mr Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang and his two accomplices is grave misconduct and requires thorough investigation.



Accordingly, I write under Section 12 of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice Act 1993 (Act 456) to investigate Mr Maxwell Opoku-Ageymang and his accomplices and make the necessary recommendations.



Accordingly, I write on behalf of the millions of concerned Ghanaians under Section 12 of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice Act 1993 (Act 456) to humbly request you to invoke your jurisdiction and powers under Section 7 of Act 456 to investigate Mr Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang and his two accomplices and where they are found by your office to have abused their office and engaged in corruption, appropriate punishment should be handed them to serve as a deterrent to other public officeholders.



Please accept the assurances of my highest regards and utmost consideration.



Yours faithfully,



KORSI SENYO



Concerned Citizen