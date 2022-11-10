Law is law; we won’t ‘lower standards’ for anyone - Justice Baffoe-Bonnie

General News of Thursday, 10 November 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Supreme Court judge Paul Baffoe-Bonnie has said the General Legal Council will not lower the requirement standards for any Ghana School of Law applicant.



At a dinner for some qualified candidates, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie said: “This year, if they pass, we will pass them; if they fail, they will not be admitted; and we are not going to lower standards just to accommodate anybody who has applied”.



“Law is law and you must meet the requirements,” Justice Baffoe-Bonnie said.



More than 80 per cent of students of the Ghana School of Law who sat for the Part II exam made it this year.



The results were released on Thursday, 3 November 2022.



The exam, which is the final one at the professional law school, qualifies one to be called to the bar.



Reports indicate that of the over 800 Part II students, more than 80 per cent passed.



Eighteen per cent of the candidates failed two or more papers.



More than 60 per cent of the candidates who passed were part of the post-call class.



Some 850 candidates have, therefore, passed the examination and are expected to be called to the bar on Friday, 11 November 2022.



A candidate must obtain at least 50 per cent out of 100 in order to pass a paper.



Where a candidate fails in one or two papers, the candidate is ‘referred’.



However, a candidate is ‘repeated’ if they fail three or more papers.



The exam, conducted by the Independent Examination Committee (IEC) of the General Legal Council (GLC), was conducted in July.