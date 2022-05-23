You are here: HomeNews2022 05 23Article 1544189

General News of Monday, 23 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Late Sir John tops Twitter trends after his will pops up

The late CEO of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie (Sir John)

Parts of Achimota Forest declassified as a forest reserve

Sir John wills land at Achimota Forest to family

Ghanaians alarmed about some members of the governing NPP acquiring Achimota forest land

The late CEO of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, who was popularly known as Sir John, is currently number one on Twitter after it emerged he has willed some portions of the Achimota Forest land to his family.

Sir John, in his final Will, mentioned that he owned several acres on land at the Achimota Forest, adding that he gives his portions to some members of his family, including nephews, forever.

A copy of the will which was made public reads "I give my land also situated at Achimota Forest in the name of Fasoh Limited and measuring 0.987 acres to my nephews Michael Owusu, Yaw Boadu and Kwabena Amoateng, forever.

"I jointly own a piece of land at Achimota Forest with Charles Owusu, upon my demise, my portion of the said land should be given to Ruth Korkor Odonkor.

"I give my portion of the land that I jointly own at the Achimota Forest in the name of DML Limited to Elizabeth Asare Boateng who at the time of making this Will, is domiciled in the USA, forever," he added.

TWI NEWS

Following this development, Ghanaians have taken to social media to raise concerns about how some members of the governing New Patriotic Party have already acquired some portions of the Achimota forest lands even before the government returns the peripherals of the forest to its custodial owners, identified as the Owoo family.

“God will punish all these greedy politicians. Sir John wherever u are I pray u continue to burn. U are a thief, greedy, evil and u will no know peace.” Simple-tot tweeted.

“About to release a document that shows, Npp shared the Achimota forest among themselves before Sir John died. Sir John had it in his will.” Annan Perry added.

Below are some of the tweets























