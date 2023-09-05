Late Krontihene of Goaso’s son details how father’s body was discovered in a bush

Regional News of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Correspondence from Ahafo Region



Richard Kwabena Acheampong, a son of the late Krontihene of the Goaso Traditional Area, has detailed how the lifeless body of Nana Yenhyira Kwadwo Kumah was discovered days after going missing.



According to Richard Kwabena Acheampong, who spoke to GhanaWeb, Nana Yenhyira Kwadwo Kumah left home to his farm on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, which was very unusual because he hardly visited the farm on Wednesdays.



Nana Yenhyira Kwadwo Kumah per the account from his son went to the farm without his mobile phones so after he failed to return in the evening, a search party was organised to trace his whereabouts but all to no avail.



“He went to the farm on Wednesday something he rarely does so when he failed to return we put a search party together to look for him because he went without his mobile phones”.



He added that after the failed attempts by the search party to locate him, the attention of the family was drawn to the discovery of a lifeless body on Monday, September 4, 2023, which turned out to be the lifeless body of Nana Yenhyira Kwadwo Kumah.



“From the eyewitness, they found him under a certain tree, he was lying prostrate but he was lifeless”.



Signs of foul play



Richard Kwabena Acheampong revealed to GhanaWeb that they found the body without blood or signs or evidence of struggle so it will be difficult to say for now.



“His clothes were not torn, there was no blood anywhere, there was no evidence of struggle or something, there was nothing like that”.



Residents in shock and mourning



The entire Goaso township has been thrown into a state of shock and mourning following the discovery of the lifeless body of Nana Yenhyira Kwadwo Kumah under strange circumstances.



Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Goaso Government Hospital mortuary while investigations by the police continue.