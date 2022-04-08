Late Hajia Mahama’s contributions to building the NPP and Ghana not in doubt – Ntim

Politics of Friday, 8 April 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

National Chairman hopeful of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Stephen Ayesu Ntim has paid a glowing tribute to the memory of the late former Second Lady, Hajia Ramatu Mahama.



The former wife of the late Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama passed on at the age of 70 on Thursday, April 7, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.



Mr Ntim who’s the former First Vice Chairman of the NPP in a tribute expressed grief over the death of Hajia Ramatu.



He noted that “her contributions to building the NPP and Ghana are not in doubt.”



Below is the full statement:



Stephen Ayesu Ntim (NPP National Chairman in waiting) writes:



“Inna lilahi wa inna lilahi rajiun



I learnt with sadness, about the passing of Hajia Ramatu Mahama, the former Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana.



Hajia was a strong pillar behind her late husband, Alhaji Aliu Mahama when the NPP was in office between 2001 and 2008.



My condolences to the family. May Allah grant her a peaceful rest.