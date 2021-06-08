Late Atta Mills was set to meet TB Joshua in Lagos same day he died – Koku

General News of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Former Communications Director at the Presidency, Koku Anyidoho, has revealed that the late President J.E.A Mills was scheduled to travel to Nigeria to meet his spiritual ‘father’ late Prophet T.B Joshua on the day he Mills died dramatically.



Speaking in an interview on Angel FM monitored by Kasapafmonline.com Tuesday, Mr. Anyidoho said late President John Evans Atta Mills whose health was deteriorating had trust in the popular televangelist with whom he had a close relationship.



“…they had a quite close relationship. I know for a fact that on the 24th of July he died, plans were afoot he was going to travel to Lagos that day. In fact, a letter had been written by his Secretary notifying the Speaker of Parliament of his travel as stipulated by the Constitution before what happened in a very dramatic fashion.



As at 10am, we were all at the Castle and we knew the President was getting ready to travel that afternoon then within seconds and minutes everything suddenly went haywire and it was unbelievable. One moment the person is alive and he’s getting ready to go to Lagos and then shortly he’s no more.”



The late Nigerian Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, also known as TB Joshua died on Saturday evening, June 5, 2021 shortly after concluding a program at his church.



Mr. Joshua reigned for several decades as a fiery preacher on television, using his platform to attract a large number of Christians from across the world. Emmanuel TV, run by Mr. Joshua’s SCOAN, is one of Nigeria’s largest Christian broadcast stations, available worldwide via digital and terrestrial switches.



In 2014, his church was at the center of a multi-national investigation following a section of his church headquarters in Lagos collapsed, leaving dozens killed and many more injured.



Mr. Joshua denied allegations of negligence and a trial over the incident was still underway prior to his demise.