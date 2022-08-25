'Late Andrew Donkor was not a Galamseyer, violent' - Family replies NPP

Regional News of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Source: Mensah B. Ruth

The family of the murdered Andrew Donkor in Teleku-Bokazo of Ellembelle District of the Western Region has descended heavily on the Constituency Executives of Ellembelle NPP for describing their son, late Andrew Donkor as an illegal miner (Galamseyer).



After his burial on Thursday, August 18, 2022, the constituency executives of Ellembelle NPP through its Chairman, Sampson Ndoli alias "One Man" organized a press conference at Esiama to tag the late Andrew Donkor as a Galamseyer who joined some Galamseyers to create confusion at the premises of Nkroful Magistrate Court on that Friday that caused his death.



Addressing newsmen at Teleku-Bokazo, Thomas Donkor, the elder brother of the late Andrew Donkor expressed disappointment in the Ellembelle NPP Constituency Executives for tagging his late brother as an illegal miner (Galamseyer).



"Andrew Donkor is not an illegal miner (galamsey person)," he emphasized.



He added that "Andrew was never involved in any riot as purported by the Ellembelle NPP executives. He was just an observer who was nowhere near the crowd. Witnesses can confirm".



"We respectfully but seriously ask the NPP in Ellembelle Constituency to desist from such act as it amounts to putting the name of our beloved brother into disrepute," he warned.



According to him, his late brother was a polling station executive for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Teleku-Bokazo but since his departure, the Ellembelle NPP Constituency Executives including the Ellembelle DCE, Kwasi Bonzoh have failed to visit the family to support them seek justice for the late Andrew Donkor.



"Since the painful death of our brother, neither the DCE nor Ellembelle NPP has reach out to the family to offer any support so it occurs strange to us that they sit on TV to lie that they are fighting for a compensation for the family," he noted.



"Now I will like to advice the NPP that when selecting executives, they should make sure to select people who are qualified for the job, not just any loose talker or a scaffy liar," he stated.



"If they (NPP) claim Andy is their polling station executive then question is, is that how they treat of their own?" he quizzed.



He, therefore, took the opportunity to commend the Member of Parliament for Ellembelle Constituency, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah for fighting for them since the sad incident happened.



"The Donkor family to seize this opportunity to express our profound gratitude to Hon. Armarh Kofi Boah for fighting with us since day one right from petitioning CHRAJ and subsequently filing the case in court. As a family, we wish to throw our promise Hon. Armah Buah our support and prayer in his pursuit of Justice for our brother Andrews Donkor", he said.



He emphasized, "If any other group thinks they are also pursuing this matter, let them do it through the family rather than organizing causeless and ridiculous press conferences without the family's approval".



The 35-year-old Andrew Donkor was shot and killed on Friday, April 1, 2022, by a military officer on the premises of Nkroful Magistrate Court during the prosecution of some illegal small-scale miners arrested from Adamus Resources Limited concession.



He left behind two kids and a wife.