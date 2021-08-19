Last surviving son of War Veteran Sgt. Frederick Adjetey joins father

General News of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The last surviving son of the late Sgt. Frederick Adjetey has passed away



• Rev. Stephen Okan-Adjetey is a retired minister of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana



• His demise occurred on July 27, 2021 at the Ridge Hospital in Accra



Rev. Stephen Okan-Adjetey a retired minister of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana and the last surviving son of the legendary Sergeant Frederick Cornelius Adjetey of the 28th February 1948 crossroads shooting incident has passed away.



A statement from the family confirming the unfortunate demise said Rev. Okan-Adjetey died only a few weeks after his 80th birthday at the Ridge Hospital in Accra on July 27, 2021 after a short illness.



“His sudden death has sparked scores of memorials across Christendom in Ghana as friends, church members, and the general Christian fraternity mourn and send their condolences to the bereaved family at their Pokuase residence and at La, his traditional home,” the statement read in part.



While tributes and visitations from key figures and unions of the Ghanaian church fraternity throng in, the late Rev. Okan-Adjetey’s widow, Mrs. Evelyn Okan-Adjetey’s, a retired midwife of the Ministry of Health, stands firm and strong, consoling her children.



“Daddy is only gone home to be with our heavenly Father, awaiting our certain reunion when the Lord Jesus returns to take us,” the statement read.



Rev. Okan-Adjetey is well known for his open-hearted and open-home policy which made him a father of dozen sons and daughters aside his biological children, to whom he was a spiritual father and mentor.



Until his demise, Rev. Stephen Okan Adjetey was the point of reference for the media and other entities in relation to his father, Sgt. Cornelius Frederick Adjetey, who, together with Corporal. Attipoe and Private Odartey Lamptey, lost their lives in the February 28, 1948 crossroads shooting incident.



Rev. Okan Adjetey now leaves behind a wife and six children (one adopted).



His father [Sgt Cornelius Francis Adjetey] was one of three other veterans who were shot dead by a British Colonial army Major Imray while on their way to present a petition to Sir Gerald Creasy, the then Governor of Gold Coast.



Their death sparked widespread protests which culminated in the 1948 Accra Riots.