Largest aircraft in the world lands in Ghana

General News of Friday, 9 July 2021

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

The largest aircraft in the world, “Antonov An-225 Mriya” has landed at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.



Only two of such aircraft were built.



The current Antonov An-225 Mriya, which is the only one in operation, according to Aviation Ghana, flew from Leipzig and successfully landed at KIA shortly after 4pm on 7 July 2021.



It is a six-engine plane.



The arrival of the aircraft gives credence to the fact that Ghana’s Kotoka International Airport is capable of hosting all types of aircraft.



The Antonov An-225 Mriya is a six engine, strategic heavy lift cargo transport aircraft designed and manufactured by the Antonov Design Bureau (ADB) of Ukraine. The term Mriya refers to the word dream or inspiration in English. Its NATO reporting name is Cossack.



The aircraft was derived from the An-124 Ruslan (NATO: Condor). Cossack is the heaviest fixed wing aircraft in the world to carry 640t of cargo. It is bigger than an Airbus 380 airliner, the An-124 and the Boeing 747 Freighter.