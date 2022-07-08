Lapaz driver dupes 3 ‘borgas’ of thousands of cedis

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 8 July 2022

Lapaz driver dupes Ghanaians under false pretense



Man, 28, remanded by court for swindling UK based Ghanaians



Lapaz driver pleads not guilty to defrauding Ghanaians



A driver identified as Mark Frimpong Kwakye has been accused of duping three United Kingdom-based Ghanaians of GH¢195,045.00.



According to the Chronicle report, the “suspect, was actually discovered by one of the complainants, Grace Acheampong, who, in 2018, saw an advert for a travel and tour holiday event on 'Kumasi – online TV Station,' on which the accused person was the host.



“The prosecutor said the suspect, in the course of the program, reportedly urged interested persons who wanted to Travel’ or tour any part of European to contact him on the following numbers: 0244957408, 0592313249, 055174570 and 0554935165.”



Grace Acheampong said she met the victim in the latter part of 2018 when she was in Ghana after reaching out to him while in Europe.



She said the accused person confirmed to her that he was genuine as he showed evidence that the travel and tour business was authentic while supporting his claims with documents of other applicants who were about to travel to Europe in a few days.



Based on this, Grace Acheampong also introduced some other victims to the accused person in 2019 from which the accused person demanded various sums of money as their UK Visa processing fee.



According to the Police Prosecutor Officers, Chief Inspector Isaac Anquandah, the three victims are among six individuals who have been defrauded by Mark Frimpong Kwakye.



They are Grace Acheampong, Charles Owusu Adusei, Noah Kwabena Ofori all from UK, and Daniel Nuamoah, Cynthia Osei Bonsu and Kwame Gyamfi who all live in Ghana.



In 2020, the accused also told Grace Acheampong about an online TV business and collected an amount of US$5,000 from her to establish an online TV which also turned out to be a trick.



The accused also demanded and collected GHc22,000 from Kwame Gyamfi, GH¢5,000 from Daniel Nuamoah Fofie, GH¢4,500 from Ann Ama Armah, GH¢29,600 from Noah Kwabena Ofori and GH¢20,000, US$1,500 and 3,000 Euros from Charles Owusu Edusei.



Mark Frimpong Kwakye, 38, has been remanded into custody after being charged on seven counts of defrauding by an Accra Circuit Court.



He has however pleaded not guilty to the charges.







