Lapaz Emmanuel Methodist dedicates two-storey manse for Ministers

General News of Saturday, 11 June 2022

Source: GNA

The Emmanuel Methodist Society at Lapaz, Accra, has dedicated a two-story building to end a 27-year-old renting of accommodation for Ministers posted to the Church.



The construction of the manse, financed with contributions from church members and donations, and completed in four years, sits on a parcel of land at Chantan, acquired by the Church in 2010.



The dedication service brought together the leadership of the Northern Accra Diocese and Nii Boiman Circuit of the Methodist Church as well as former Ministers of the Society.



The Bishop of Northern Accra Diocese, Right Reverend Professor Joseph Edusa-Eyison, dedicated the manse with support from other ministers, including the Rt. Rev. Frederick Nnuroh, the Minister-in-Charge, and some church leaders.



Rt Rev Edusa-Eyison commended the Emmanuel Society for its resilience in completing the building despite challenges, adding that: “This is timely as it will help the work of God in the entire diocese through many ways.”



He said the construction of the facility was evident of results a collaboration between the lay members of the church and ministers could produce.



He stated that accommodation for ministers of the Church had been one of the major challenges in the diocese but was confident such situation would soon end as many churches were working on similar projects to stop spending on rent.



“Whoever has helped with the things of God has not done so in vain. God will replenish in diverse ways. The joy that will come is enormous,” he said, using the story of Abraham in the Bible as a reference.



Rt Rev Edusa-Eyison charged the Church and the minister in charge to maintain the facility to serve generations unborn.



Rt Rev Nnuroh, the Minister-in-Charge, thanked his predecessors, past and present church leaders and the congregation for their dedication to seeing the project completed.