Lanucess to release Gyrate on Val’s Day

Music of Sunday, 13 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The much-awaited love song by the amazing talent, Lanucess is set to be out on Monday, February 14, 2022. The song which feat. Kayceefantasy is meant to celebrate true love all year long.



Belight Lanucess Zanetor Kakpo (born May 17, 1999), known professionally as Lanucess is a Ghanaian singer and songwriter.



She attended Alpha Beta and graduated high school in Lincoln community school in Accra.



Singing has been her passion since she was a little girl. Finding her inner confidence was and is extremely difficult for her. Being pushed by her family and friends to put her music out there, she decided she wanted “Gyrate” to be her first project.



The song turned out to be her music journey as it was the first time she stepped into a studio and recorded.



After a whole year of keeping the song in her vault, she will be releasing it on February 14th to encompass the meaning of Gyrate. Gyrate is an embodiment of Belight’s world



A story of escapism to a planet where fairytales and fantasies exist.