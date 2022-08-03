Lante Djan We ushers in Ga State Homowo

Regional News of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Source: GNA

The chiefs and people of Lante Djan We Clan, a division of the Ga State have commenced the celebration of the Homowo festival in Accra.



It saw the sprinkling of the traditional food (Kpokpoi) by the chiefs and elders with drumming and dancing as well as the firing of the musketry.



The people of “Dantu We” under the Lante Djan We are the custodians of the Ga State Homowo calendar that precede the celebration by the seven quarters of the entire Ga-mashie.



Nii Lantei Otanka II, the Chief of Lante Djan We in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said sprinkling of the traditional food was an activity performed for their ancestors for more harvest of food and to seek blessings in the coming years.



He called on the people of the seven quarters of the Ga State to unite and expressed the hope that they would settle all differences and focus on the development of the people.



He entreated everyone to cooperate, co-exist and avoid any negative tendencies for a peaceful Homowo.



Nii Lantei Otanka noted that the ancestral home of Lante Djan We no longer befits its status as the calendar bearers in the Ga State and appealed to its citizens both home and abroad to contribute for a modern and befitting palace.