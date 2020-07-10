General News of Friday, 10 July 2020

Source: Daily Guide Network

Lands Ministry orders national service staff, interns to stay home

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has asked National Service personnel to stay at home over coronavirus fears.



Sources told DGN Online that the action is due to the spread of coronavirus at government’s ministries.



According to sources, in line with President Akufo-Addo’s directives on coronavirus, a number of measures have been put in place at the Ministry.



Among the measures, sources say, are strict observance of social distancing, no mask no entry.



Working hours for staff is now 10:00 am – 4:00 pm until further advised, a source confided in DGN Online.



Sources say directors have been asked by the Lands Ministry’s Chief Director to submit roster for the flexible working hours of their directorate.



Accordingly, the roster is to take into consideration steps to implement their work plans and only lean staff should be at post at each time.



Sources say members with underlying health conditions have been advised to inform their supervisors and stay home for their own interest and that of the ministry.



All nursing mothers, post-national service persons, national service persons, and interns are to stay home till further notice, a source informed DGN Online.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.