Lands Ministry investigates assault of mining taskforce members

Regional News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: GNA

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has commenced investigations into an alleged assault and arrest of a mining taskforce by some military men.



Members of the task force, set up by the Ministry to aid the security services in the fight against illegal mining, were allegedly brutalised and arrested by some military officers when they, the task force, were sent to arrest illegal miners at Enchi in the Western North Region.



The Ministry, in a press release signed by Mr. George Mireku Duker, Deputy Minister in charge of Mines, said the task force on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, was directed to report to the Western-North Regional Minister and the Police Commander to assist security personnel in their operations.



According to the statement, on their way back to Accra, the task force identified an illegal mining site along the road around Manso-Amenfi and arrested two persons seen on the field.



The statement said Mr. Duker was duly informed about the development, and they were advised to convey two excavators from the site to the Amenfi Central District Assembly, and with the support of the DCE, the excavators were transported to the Assembly.



However, on their way back after the arrest, some military personnel met them around Wassa Akropong, accosted and allegedly brutalised the team, and sent them to the Obuasi Central Police Station.



The statement said investigations were ongoing to find out what really ensued between the military men and the task force.