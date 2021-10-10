Lands Minister working to salvage vegetation of Ghana - Australian High Commissioner

General News of Sunday, 10 October 2021

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Australian High Commissioner to Ghana HE Gregory Andrews has praised the Minister the Lands and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for the Damongo Constituency in the Savannah Region Hon Samuel Abu Jinapor for the work his ministry is undertaking in salvaging the vegetation cover of the country.



HE Andrews in an address inside the Mole National Park on Friday 8th October 2021, during the commissioning of two Summer Huts at the information centre of the park said he will be surprised if the Lands and Natural Resources Minister is not adjudged the most hardworking minister in Ghana.



He said the work the minister is doing is not just for Ghana’s minerals development but protecting Ghana’s forests, stopping galamsey in the country and also supporting important investments in Ghana’s national parks including the Mole National Park.



He added that the Mole National Park with about 300 elephants is the largest in the whole of West Africa with the best protection from the Ghana Government, the Forestry Commission and more importantly the hardworking rangers of the park.



He said the government of Australia is very honoured to be in partnership with Ghana in protecting the parks.



He added that the work the High Commission is undertaking in partnership with the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources Ministry is about the economic development of the country since conservation is good for economic development since jobs are created through conservation.



The Australian High Commissioner on April 9th 2021 cut the sod for the construction of two Summer Huts at the forecourt of the information centre fully funded by himself after handing over field equipment to the Park which is Ghana’s first, largest and most prestigious protected area.



The equipment donated through Australian Aid included high powered capacity long-range drone, 20 GPS equipment, 30 camera traps, two desktop computers with rechargeable batteries, a photocopier machine, books and some personal protective equipment.



The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Hon Samuel Abu Jinapor thanked the Australian High Commission for the kind gesture adding that the timely intervention of the Australian Government through the high commissioner came at a time all parks including the Mole National Park are suffering and struggling to be competitive as a result of the pandemic.



He said the Mole National Park is at the heart of Damongo Constituency which he is privileged to be a Member of Parliament.



He charged the forestry commission to use the efforts the forestry commission and bodies are making to position the Mole National Park as the number one tourism destination to be able to attract more tourists into the park.



He added that the positioning of the park will make the park the hub for economic activities in the region and also position it not just as the biggest in Ghana but also the most vibrant in the whole of Africa.



He further advocated for public-private partnership in the development of the park since the park is well-positioned adding that he is always ready all the time to support the development of the park.



Hon Jinapor thanked the staff of the sector agencies of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources on behalf of the President of Ghana for their hard work.