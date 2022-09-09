Lands Minister launches second edition of Small-Scale Mining Awards

General News of Friday, 9 September 2022

Source: Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources

Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources has disclosed that Small-Scale Mining Awards by the Ministry forms part of government's effort to sanitize the mining industry.



Jinapor maintained that there is an urgent need for all stakeholders to work closely together and help promote and sanitize the mining industry in Ghana.



He explained the rationale for the awards scheme saying "while clamping down illegal mining, there is the need for a conscious effort to also promote legal and responsible small-scale mining. This is the rationale behind the Responsible Small Scale Mining Awards" .



He said contrary to suggestions from critics that the President Akufo-Addo administration is against small-scale mining, the government recognizes small-scale mining as key component of the country’s mining regime and is determined to sanitize it.



He also recounted a number of efforts that have been put in place to curb the menace, saying "some of these measures include the national and regional dialogue, operation Halt, the reformative efforts we are making through community mining, the mercury-free Gold processing machine we procured and the National Alternative livelihood program we've rolled out".



The Minister however pointed out strongly that in spite of all these measures, the Ministry has deemed it necessary to also reward and promote responsible small-scale miners and recognize them.



"I would like to reiterate that the President and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources is not against small scale mining but is absolutely committed and determined to continue with efforts to sanitize the small scale mining industry in Ghana".



Jinapor noted that this year's awards scheme is going to see to the expansion of the number of awardees while outlining the categories for the awards ceremony as;



1. Best Female Small-Scale Miner



2. Best Male Small-Scale Miner



3. Best Small-Scale Miner in Environmental Stewardship



4. Best Small-Scale Miner in Corporate Social Responsibility



5. Best Gold Exporter



6. Best Metropolitan/Municipal or District Chief Executive



7. Best Traditional Leader



The General Secretary of the Ghana Small-scale Miners Association, Mr. Godwin Armah in his remarks thanked the government for introducing the awards scheme, asserting that it shows the importance that government accords the small-scale mining.



He appealed for the support of the government and the Ministry to fight illegal small-scale mining on the Birim River which he said is a project they have taken upon themselves as an Association.



The National Small-Scale Mining Awards is a brainchild of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources which seeks to celebrate those who adhere to the health, safety and environmental standards guiding their mining operations.