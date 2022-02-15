Lands Minister donates GHC20,000 to Apiate support fund

General News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor has donated an amount of 20,000 Ghana Cedis to the Apiate Support Fund to complement the government’s efforts to rebuild the community and also provide relief for affected persons.



He commended those who have contributed to the fund so far, particularly the President of Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for leading the charge.



He encouraged Ghanaians, residents and friends in Ghana to also contribute, just as the slogan of the fund demands" Obiatua bi".



He also commended highly the members of the fund for their service to the nation. "I must commend the committee for their excellent national service to the nation. They've done a good job so far"



Dr. Joyce Aryee, the Chairperson of the Apiate Support Fund Committee, in her remarks said the Minister's show of leadership is exemplary and called on other ministers to follow his steps.



She disclosed that the President who made a GHC100,000 pledge has redeemed it, stressing that "the money has hit our account and we are grateful"



She assured the media that there is no scam and there will be no scam in the collection and disbursement of the funds. "this will be done as transparently as possible to cross out any questions and cynicism"



She also encouraged the media to propagate the gospel of the collection to enable more people to contribute towards the fund and more importantly help rebuild the model community.



Meanwhile, the Chinese Embassy in Ghana has also presented a cheque of GHC50,000 Ghana cedis to support the aim of the fund.



Their donations makes them the first Embassy in Ghana to contribute towards the fund.