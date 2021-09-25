Lands Commission to consolidate separate search reports from October 1

General News of Saturday, 25 September 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Lands Commission has announced that it will no longer issue separate search reports from three divisions at the Greater Accra office effective October 1, 2021.



The Commission in a statement issued on Thursday, September 23 said Public & Vested Land Management Division (PVLMD), Land Registration Division (LRD) & Survey & Mapping Division (SMD) will be consolidated into one search report.



“The public is hereby notified that from 1st October 2021, the Lands Commission, Greater Accra Region will no longer issue separate search reports from its divisions (i.e. Public & Vested Land Management Division (PVLMD), Land Registration Division (LRD) & Survey & Mapping Division (SMD).



“Records from these divisions will be consolidated into one Lands Commission search report,” the statement said.



According to the Commission, this is to ensure that a search report from the Lands Commission on a parcel of land provides full information relating to that parcel in a single report instead of three separate reports.



It added “Furthermore, from 1st October, 2021, all applications for searches should be submitted online through https://onlineservices.lc.gov.gh.

“However, clients who visit the Client Service Access Unit (CSAU) of the Lands Commission will be assisted to submit the applications online.”



However, it advised the public to visit the Lands Commission website (https://www.lc.gov.gh/services) from 1stOctober, 2021 for step-by-step guidelines on the online submission and payment process, how to track their applications online, how to access the search reports online and the fee payable for the consolidated search.