Lands Commission staff disappears, police begin investigations

General News of Tuesday, 7 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Police have begun investigations into the reported disappearance of one Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, a staff of the Lands Commission in the Ashanti Region.



An earlier police statement indicated that the 32-year-old had left home at Gyenyase in the Ashanti Region for a business engagement on the 30th of August but did not return.



Unconfirmed reports, however, suggested that Rhodaline was picked up from work together with another colleague by some unidentified persons.



The mother of three who has since been reported missing by her husband worked at the Lands Commission in the Ashanti Region as Land Administration Officer.



Citifmonline reports that Mrs. Amoah-Darko was on Nhyira FM’s morning show on Friday, August 27, 2021, to educate the public on land-related issues, prior to her disappearance.



Police on Monday announced in a statement on their social media pages that investigations have been launched into the issue.



“Following the filling of the ‘Missing Person’ complaint by the husband of Rhodaline on September 2, 2021, a team at the National Headquarters, the Ashanti Regional Police Commander and the Crime Officer, and his team have spoken to all related parties as part of police investigations.”



They however have ascertained so far that, the ‘Lands Commission did not assign Mrs. Rhodaline Amoah-Darko on any official work, neither was she assigned with any colleague to do any work leading to her disappearance’.



They also revealed that no other staff of the Commission or any other person linked to the missing woman has been declared missing or found dead.



Below is the full statement:



