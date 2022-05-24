Lands Commission set to resume full service – Executive Secretary assures

Regional News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Source: GNA

The Lands Commission has assured the public that it will resume full operations Tuesday, May 24, 2022, after the disruption of work on Monday, May 23, 2022.



This follows concerns from a section of the public over when the commission would resume full service after flood water destroyed some documents at the Head Office of the Commission in Accra.



Responding to those concerns, in an interview with the media, in Accra, on Monday, Mr. James Ebenezer Dadson, the Acting Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission allayed fears of the public, saying all documents were secured.



“In fact, as we said our records are on the server, and once we reconnect tomorrow, we will have full service from tomorrow morning,” he assured.



Hundreds of documents, computers, and scanners at the Head Office of the Commission in Cantonments, Accra, were destroyed by floodwaters following the flood that occurred over the weekend.



The basement of the new building was heavily submerged in water after Saturday night’s downpour, leading to the flooding of the Records Room, Files Room, and I.T. Unit -all situated in the basement.



The affected documents included indentures, land maps, and land documents, sources at the Commission told the Ghana News Agency.



Mr. Dadson attributed the flood to the high level of downpour witnessed over the weekend, as well as construction work currently ongoing in the facility.



He confirmed that some boxes in which documents had been kept got destroyed, however, he assured us that the commission had been able to retrieve all hard copies in those boxes.



“We have called our consultant, Top Archives, and they have brought in the boxes. They are coming in tomorrow with 100 boxes so that we re-bag all of them and then introduce fresh bag codes on all the boxes.



“All our boxes are intact because they all have stood under them, so the records are all intact,” he assured.