Landlords cannot evict tenants for not paying rent, it’s against the law - Alexander Nartey

General News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

National coordinator of Alternative dispute resolution Alexander Nartey, has stated that landlords do not have the right to evict their tenants.



Speaking on My Lawyer My Counselor show on TVXYZ the lawyer stated that, if a tenant advance rent expires, landlord does not have the right to evict the tenant until court authorizes it .



Nevertheless, House owners who throw out tenants for not paying rent are in breach of the law.



The appropriate body responsible for dealing with such issues is the court.



“Our rent law states that if someone gives you money as a tenant and the rent advance expires he or she is still your tenant so you can’t evict me from the room



In law we call it statutory tenant, so in law the person is still your tenant so if the person has to be evicted it has to be taken to court for authorization before the person can evacuate the room and also pay the balance.



