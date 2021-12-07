Landlord shoots tenant’s children in Kumasi Bremang over vacation notice

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

A Seventy-Two (72) year-old landlord has been arrested by Bremang Police Command after shooting his tenant’s children over rent allowance at Bremang UGC in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



The victims who are 4 and 7 years old respectively are currently receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



An eyewitness Oheneba Kwabena Gyebi in an interview with Pure Fm’s Osei Kwadwo said, “The tenant was also hit by a hammer in an attempt to seize the gun from the suspect."



According to Oheneba Kwabena Gyebi, “The Landlord known as ‘I See You’ claimed he had warned the tenant to vacate his house since he was not ready to renew his tenancy agreement’.



“On Monday December 6, 2022 around 8pm, the landlord went to the tenant to question him about why he is still in the house after several ultimatums for him to leave his house’



“The heated exchanges between the Landlord and the tenant resulted in rising tempers only for the landlord to pull a gun and fired which hit the tenant’s Children. They were rushed to hospital.



“Those around the house managed to seize the gun from him and prevented him from escape after an attempt. They took the gun to Bremang Police Station to lodge an official complaint,” he said.



The two (2) children who were shot by the landlord are currently on admission at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital(KATH) receiving treatment.



The tenant himself was treated and discharged after the landlord hit him with a hammer while the landlord is currently in the custody of the Bremang Police who disclosed to MyNewsGh.com that they are investigating the matter.