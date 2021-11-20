Landlady shuts down Ashanti Regional NPP office over unpaid rent

Politics of Saturday, 20 November 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

A meeting of Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) held at Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) headquarters was disrupted by a landlady after she stormed the party office to demand for 3 years of unpaid rent arrears.



The Landlady and her children were at the NPP Ashanti Regional Secretariat to close down the party office following three (3) years of unpaid rent.



The son of the landlady Emmanuel Quanty speaking in an interview with Pure FM’s Osei Kwadawo explained that “the party has operated in this building for over 5 years but the agreement was 2 years but after their rent expired there was the need for another negotiation between us and the party leadership”.



According to him, “After the 2 years agreement expired, the party leadership declined several invitations to meet us for a new agreement. With the old agreement, every month was Ghc1000.”



“Now we are waiting for Chairman Wontumi the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party but if he fails to show up, we will close down the building till the leadership of the party come for another agreement” he explained.



He added, “It is very pathetic that they have failed to do maintenance on the building and it is gradually becoming a death trap which is very dangerous.”



The TESCON members who became stranded after they were sacked from the party headquarters by the landlady and her children went to have the meeting at Kumasi X5.



A source from the NPP leadership in Ashanti Region has revealed that there will be an emergency meeting between the leadership and the Landlady to address the issue.