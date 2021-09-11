Landlady at East Legon arrested for accommodating illegal migrants

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 11 September 2021

A woman whose house served as accommodation for some 31 out of 128 ECOWAS nationals arrested by the Ghana Immigration Service for illegal entry and illegal residency, has also been arrested.



According to a report by citinewsroom.com, the landlady, whose East Legon Hills residence housed these illegal residents, is currently with the police, aiding with investigations.



During a swoop on Friday dawn, the Ghana Immigration Service followed up on a n intelligence that took them to the location, from where the illegal residents were picked up.



“We received intel days ago that there were some undocumented migrants around East Legon hills. We went ahead to arrest them after surveying the area for a while. 31 of them are Nigerians. We have begun processes to transport them back to their country.



“The team during the exercise seized some laptops and phones allegedly used in perpetuating cyber fraud,” the Chief Superintendent of the Operations Department of the Ghana Immigration Service, David Asiedu-Addo told the media.



In the meantime, Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta, who is the Public Relations Officer for the Service has advised landlords to be careful the people they accommodate, especially when such people are foreign nationals without the proper documentation.



“I urge Ghanaian landlords to be cautious when giving out their properties. They need to verify whether the individuals have residence permits. If they don’t, they need to report them.



“If this landlady had gone by the dictates of the law, she would not find herself wanting,” he said.