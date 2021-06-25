Land tenure system: Kwame Nkrumah didn't help us - Atik Mohammed cries out

General News of Friday, 25 June 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former PNC General Secretary, Atik Mohammed, has proposed that the right to sell lands should be vested in the State and not Chiefs or individuals.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Atik Mohammed expressed disgust over the behaviour of land lessors who engage in double land grants or fake land documents to unsuspecting individuals.



According to him, "one of the major concerns I have with the way Nkrumah administered our lands is entrusting it in the hands of families and stools", he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi, adding "right now, when you buy a land, you don't have the land until you're done with the house".



To him, one of the surest ways to protect lands, avoid the double sale of lands and misuse of State lands among other land problems is to entrust them to the State.



He believed this is will help resolve the land challenges.



"I think that would have been helpful because when you buy it, there's security . . . if the lands were vested in the State, there wouldn't have been the inappropriate sale of lands and when you buy it, you can't build the house just anyhow."