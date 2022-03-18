Land dispute in Wa leaves a retired university lecturer dead, others injured

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 18 March 2022

Correspondence from Upper West Region



A 64-year-old retired lecturer of the Wa Technical University, Mr. Steven Maani, has died after he was reportedly hit by a stray bullet at Danku, a suburb in the Wa Municipality of the Upper West Region.



Mr. Steven Maani who was said to be a part-time lecturer before his death had reportedly stopped near a Shell fuelling station to allow the vehicle he was driving cool down due to over-heating when the unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday, March 17, 2022.



According to eyewitnesses, the incident happened after three men stormed the disputed parcel of land to destroy the building foundation that had been built on the land.



The source said information reached a 61-year-old businessman, Abdul-Rahman Yunusa, who allegedly stormed the place with a pump-action gun and gave a warning shot.



The warning shot was immediately followed by sporadic shooting targeting the men but ended up hitting Mr. Steven Maani who was then attending to his vehicle not far from the scene killing him instantly.



The stray bullets were also said to have hit four other commuters who are currently receiving treatment at the Wa Municipal Hospital.



A trailer truck parked nearby whose driver was not onboard at the time of the incident had its windscreen completely smashed.



However, the youth whose action reportedly infuriated the suspect to allegedly embark on the shooting spree escaped unhurt.



Speaking to GhanaWeb's Upper West Regional correspondent, Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Regional Police Command, C/Insp. Gideon Ohene Boateng confirmed the incident and said the 61-year-old suspect has been apprehended and investigations opened into the case.



According to him, preliminary investigations pointed to disagreements over a parcel of land.



He added that the body of the deceased has meanwhile been deposited at the Wa Municipal morgue.