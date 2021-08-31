Land border closure: Akufo-Addo to announce decision soon - Eugene Arhin

General News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin has disclosed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will soon announce a decision on the reopening of the land borders.



The closure of the borders have brought a number of businesses to a halt with officials at the borders taking bribes from people to allow them entry and exit into the country, according to media reports. Others have also had to use unapproved routes into and out of the country.



However, residents of Ketu South recently embarked on a demonstration demanding that the border between Ghana and neighbouring Togo be opened.



Speaking to Citi FM, Eugene Arhin noted that the president is taking steps to reopen the borders.



“He understands the difficulties people have had to go through and the restrictions that have been imposed on livelihoods,” Arhin said.



He added, “I believe if there is a need to review whatever aspect of the restrictions, he will make it known when he addresses the nation.”



The borders have been closed for more than a year now since the coronavirus pandemic over fears, the virus will be imported by persons entering without proper checks at the border points. So far, the Kotoka International Airport remains the sole official entry and exit point.