Lament about the decision by Akufo-Addo to use state funds to fund the National Cathedral - Dr. Apaak

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr. Clement Apaak has taken a swipe at a leading Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere Darko for bemoaning the failure of the E-Levy to generate the expected revenue.



In a series of tweets, Mr. Otchere Darko complained that despite the huge expectations that birthed the idea of the introduction of the E-Levy, the government has managed to generate only 10% of the expected revenue.



"After 5 months of stalemate and bashing, the e-levy, after implementation, is delivering only 10% of estimated revenues; our revenues remain very low as compared to the rest of the world; debt levels dangerously high, cedi, like most currencies, struggling against the US dollar.



"Ghana has no food crisis, and enough food from our farms, yet food prices have shot up 3-4 times more in our cities, far & over the above rising cost of transportation. To make matters worse, global food insecurity is worsening as inflation, from challenges with the supply chain, worsens.



"Our economy is growing faster than most countries around the world. But, that alone can’t save us as confidence in our ability to service our debts is lowering. We can’t continue to use all the little revenues raised to pay our debts. Very soon we may have to borrow to pay wages!”



"

What options are open to the government? The question should rather be: what option if adopted, will re-inject investor confidence in our economy? Even if we find the $3-5 billion required, will that help? E-levy which was to have given us some 600m by now has done less than 60m.”





But responding to the lamentations of the NPP member, Dr. Apaak likened the situation to the adage of forcing the donkey to the river but not being able to force the donkey to drink from the same river.



He wants the lawyer to focus his attention on lamenting the decision by President Akufo-Addo to use state funds to illegally fund the national cathedral despite agitations from the government.



He said the president wants to use state funds to fund a personal pledge and fly expensive planes abroad despite the economic conditions Ghanaians are faced with.



"Lamenting about abysmal revenue from killer E-levy? You forced a donkey to the river, you can’t force it to drink H2O. Lament about using public funds illegally and unlawfully to fund: a personal cathedral pledge; flying in luxury jets; your 2020 campaign. Lament with the masses!”