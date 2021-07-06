Lame duck Oppong-Boanuh is a civilian IGP - Asiedu Nketia

General News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress has questioned the allegiance and loyalty of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh.



Asiedu Nketia in an Adom FM interview opined that James Oppong-Boanuh is more interested doing the bidding oof the New Patriotic Party than serving Ghanaians.



He noted that the IGP lacks the respect and confidence of the service men and women as they consider him to be retired.



He said, Oppong-Boanuh did not merit the extension that was given him when his mandatory retirement arrived but he was allowed to continue because he is serving the governing party.



“His performance has been terrible. What is worse is that because his retirement age has elapsed and he is there based on political power, they don’t respect him. They know his time has passed. He is a lame duck civilian IGP. He is there because of the political party and not because of national security. He is serving some political interest that’s why he is still at post. He should have left by now.



“If you look at the structure, he should have left for others to come through but he hasn’t left. He has become ‘Konongo Kaya’. Those under him don’t obey his instructions because they know he is serving his party. He should have gone by now but he is there because of political interest,” he said.



Asiedu Nketia was speaking in relation to the disturbances that ensued at Ejura in the aftermath of Macho Kaaka’s death.



Two persons were shot by security officers who were deployed to the town to maintain calm.



A ministerial committee of enquiry has been set up to investigations the events that led to the melee that was witnessed in the town.



The committee made up of Justice George Kingsley Koomson (Justice of the Court of Appeal), Dr Vladimir Antwi Danso, a Security Expert and Juliet Antwi Amoah, Executive Director, Penplusbyte will begin sitting today, July 6, 2021.



