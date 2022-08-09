Lambussie constituency: MP commissions boreholes

Regional News of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Source: Bassing.A.M.A.Kamal

The Member of Parliament for the Lambussie Constituency in the Upper West Region, Hon. Bright Bakye Yelviel Baligi Ph.D. has commissioned 3 boreholes for some communities in his constituency. The beneficiary communities are; Pupu, Samoa, and Suke.



The Legislator noted that the above development is part of his broad-based and relentless efforts of achieving the Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG) by providing clean and access to potable water to all communities in Lambussie Constituency.



SDG 6 states that “Clean water is a basic human need, and one that should be easily accessible to all. There is sufficient fresh water on the planet to achieve this. However, due to poor infrastructure, investment, and planning, every year millions of people — most of them children — die from diseases associated with inadequate water supply, sanitation, and hygiene".



He expressed his unfettered gratitude to Direct Aid, for their kind gesture in considering funding the boreholes and several others in his constituency. He further disclosed that Direct Aid has undertaken to provide a good number of ultramodern boreholes in the Lambussie Constituency and so far, in the second (2) of the four (4) phases, 11 of such boreholes have been constructed and handed over to the beneficiary communities for use.



In the same development, it’s impressive to note further that, several such Humanitarian Organizations are already in the constituency; including Qatar Charity, Care, and Social Development, and Taimako providing various social services to the constituents upon request by the Legislator, Hon. Bright Bakye Yelviel Baligi Ph.D.



The Samoa Kuoro, one of the chiefs of the beneficiary communities, also thanked the legislator for his passionate interest in the welfare of his constituents by providing them with portable water. They prayed to God to guide and guard him as he has by far, thus demonstrating a convincing ability to put the constituency on its proper footing.



Most of the community members beamed with smiles as the boreholes were handed over to them for use, most importantly, these boreholes, among several others drilled by the Hon. Member of Parliament, are in themselves unique and with other accessories; including roofing at the top to provide shades and with well-designed tiles to keep the place clean.