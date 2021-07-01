Lambussie District Assembly supports PWDs

Regional News of Thursday, 1 July 2021

Source: GNA

The Lambussie District Assembly in the Upper West Region has presented some items to 42 Persons With Disabilities (PWD) in the district.



The items included 22 sewing machines, 10 deep freezers,10 hair-drying machines and bowls, one welding machine, and one vulcanizing machine.



The items procured out of the PWD fund carved from the District Assembly's Common Fund (DACF) were to help improve the beneficiaries' livelihood and also contribute to national growth and development.



Mr Braimah Iddrisu Wikana, the Lambussie District Chief Executive who presented the items said the Assembly over the years had been supporting PWDs to improve on their livelihoods in the areas of education, agriculture, businesses, health among others.



He said "this year, the assembly has therefore procured these items to support PWDs engaged in various forms of businesses to help them grow their businesses.



Mr Wikana advised the beneficiaries to take proper care of the items and to use the profit accrued to expand their businesses.



He cautioned them against selling or misapplying the items saying, "The Assembly in collaboration with the Social welfare officer will keenly monitor to ascertain whether the items are appropriately used or not".



Mr Zimbelle Hamza, one of the beneficiaries speaking on behalf of the PWDs expressed gratitude to the District Assembly for the support and assured that the items would be properly used and maintained.