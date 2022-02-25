Lamashegu shootings: Police Officer on trial granted GHC 100,000 bail

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Police Officer on trial for the Lamashegu Palace shooting incident, General Corporal Samson Kweku Darfour, has been granted bail to the tune of GHC 100,000 with two sureties.



The Officer was charged with causing harm and remanded into Police custody for firing into a Toyota Camry that he and his team chased to the Lamashegu Chief’s Palace on Sunday, February 13.



The incident sparked a riot in Lamashegu that later resulted in the death of an eighteen-year-old JHS graduate and eight others injured.



Appearing for the second time at the Tamale Circuit Court February 24, 2022, the accused pleaded not guilty.



Counsel for the defendant told the Court the accused acted professionally in accordance with his work and told the Court to give them ample time to provide adequate facts to counter that of the prosecution.



The prosecution indicated that the accused was the leader of the team detailed to monitor crime along the Stadium Forest Road, while on duty, the victim, Abdul Rahman AbdJabbar, who was driving an unregistered Toyota Camry upon seeing the Police team made a U-turn and sped off.



The accused on seeing that, jumped into the police vehicle and gave them a hot chase to the Lamashegu Chief’s Palace and shot into the car through the backdoor.



The bullet then hit and lodged in the right hip of one of the occupants of the vehicle. Counsel for the defendant pleaded with the court to grant the accused bail to prepare adequately for the defence.



The Court presided over by Alexander Oware granted bail. The case has been adjourned to March 23, 2022.