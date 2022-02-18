Lamashegu shooting: Police officer remanded

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A police corporal, Samson Kwaku Darfour, one of the officers involved in the recent shooting incident that occurred at Lamashegu has been remanded into custody.



The officer, who has been charged with unlawful discharge of weapons and causing him according to a report by dailyguidenetwork.com, was put before a court but was asked to reappear on February 24, 2022.



Corporal Darfour is alleged to have shot the driver of a Toyota Camry Saloon car at the palace of the Lamashegu Chief leading to unrest in the town.



Another police officer, Monney Koranteng who was also reported to have been involved in the incident has been put before the Tamale Circuit Court and has been granted a GHC5,000 bail with two sureties.



Officer Koranteng who is facing a charge of offensive conduct is alleged to have used derogatory comments on the palace of the Chief of Lamashegu.



According to Daily Guide, Officer Koranteng in a Facebook post wrote “Kamal Frantic God will punish you for telling lies here. Nobody brutalized anyone because I’m here. You abducted a police officer in your dirty palace and seized his rifle. When re-enforcement came you were throwing stones Moa.”



His statement on social media is said to have caused anger from the chiefs and people of Lamashegu who demanded his immediate arrest for showing disrespect towards the chief.



Monney Koranteng is expected to reappear in court on February 28, 2022.



On February 13, 2022, a clash erupted between some youths of Lamashegu and the police in the area.



The clash occurred when a driver in an unregistered car is said to have refused to stop on the signal of the police. The police officers are said to have chased after the driver while shooting at his car and in the process, a bullet hit the driver in the waist.



The incident infuriated the youth of Lamashegu who mobilized and thronged the chief’s palace where the police officer had chased the driver to.



The mob action by the youth led to the police officers firing gunshots which hit one person in the mouth.



An 18-year-old, Abdul Hakim Yakubu was reported to have been hit and killed by a bullet in the process.



The police administration in a swift response to the incident announced the interdiction of six officers whose names have been given as Corporal Samson Kweku Darfour, Corporal Prosper Mormesimu, General Constable Harrison Twum Danso, Constable Matthew Sah, Constable Nuhu Muntari, and Constable Doris Serwaa Bonsu.



The police administration has also launched an inquest into the matter.