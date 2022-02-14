Lamashegu killing: Enough of the unprofessional conduct – Haruna Iddrisu slams police

General News of Monday, 14 February 2022

The Minority Leader of Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has bemoaned what he describes as unprofessionalism on the part of police officers operating in the Tamale area.



The outburst by the minority leader who is also the Member of Parliament for Tamale South comes on the back of a violent encounter between the youth of Lamashegu and the police in Tamale.



The incident is said to have ignited when after a police officer allegedly shot a young man who was driving an unregistered car and refused to stop after several attempts by the said officer.



The reports indicate that the 24-year-old man had driven to the Lamashegu Palace where he was pursued by the said officer.



According to the Regional Police Command, four people sustained varying degrees of injury with the most severe being that of the fleeing driver who is said to have died in the process.



Speaking to the media after visiting the family of the deceased on Monday, Haruna Iddrisu recalled various instances in which the police in the area have indulged in what he maintained as irresponsible acts.



“Enough is enough and enough of their unprofessional conduct, enough of the tyranny of the people of Tamale under the police. It is a sacrilege when persons empowered and mandated to keep law and order are themselves lawless, and take the law into their own hands.



"Civil liberties remain the most primary in guaranteed fundamental human rights and freedoms – the right to life. Hakeem has been denied his life,” the MP said.



While promising to take up the matter to the floor of parliament, Haruna Iddrisu said the action of the police was a disrespect to the chief of Lamashegu whom the victim sought refuge.



"Why fire live ammunition? I hear the police say there was a misunderstanding, there was no misunderstanding. You chase an unregistered person in an unregistered car, that is all we know. If there was any reprisal it was in response to your irresponsible unprofessional shooting of live ammunition,” he added.



Meanwhile, the police in a release have announced that it has placed on interdicted 6 police officers who were involved in the incident.



