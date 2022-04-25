Lakeside Village, Kpone Katamanso Health Directorate host World Malaria Day

Health News of Monday, 25 April 2022

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

Lakeside Village in conjunction with the Ghana Health Service of the Kpone Katamanso Health Directorate today (April 25, 2022) hosted the World Malaria Day program at the Oyibi Presby park.



The event which is celebrated every year with a focus on the eradication of Malaria is this year marked globally under the theme “Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives”.



Malaria, which continues to have a devastating effect on the health of millions of people around the world has in time past critically relied on the support of individuals and organizations around the world to alleviate its destructive effect on livelihood.



Lakeside Village, the brand name of the 500-unit townhouse development being constructed within the Lakeside Community at Ashaley Botwe, and the Kpone Katamanso Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service today join forces to combat the effects of the disease within the Kpone Katamanso district.



The event had in attendance various key stakeholders from the Health Directorate, staff and management of Lakeside village, and a section of the community leaders of the Kpone Katamanso district.



Lakeside Village expresses its commitment without limitation only to providing luxurious housing units in the Real Estate industry but also to contributing immensely to its corporate social responsibilities in helping with the humanitarian goal of the World Health Organization within our local space.