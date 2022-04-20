You are here: HomeNews2022 04 20Article 1519355

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Disclaimer

Source: GNA

Lady commits suicide at Dambai

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

File Photo File Photo

A young lady believed to be in her early 20s has been found hanging on a tree at Dambai in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

The unfortunate incident has thrown residents into a state of shock after they discovered her lifeless body hanging on a mango tree in a cassava farm.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Alhassan Abdul-Razak, Krachi East Divisional Crime Officer confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

He said the Police were notified and they proceeded to the scene to find the lifeless body, which had since been deposited at the morgue of the Nkwanta Government Hospital for autopsy.

He urged the public to assist the Police to identify the relatives of the deceased.

At the crime scene, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) sighted a nylon rope around the deceased’s neck, hanging on the tree whilst her legs were partially touching the ground.

Join our Newsletter

Sportsleading sports icon

Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew reveals role played by Asamoah Gyan in his move to Al Sadd in Qatar

Businessleading business icon

Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah, is now the substantive boss of GNPC

Opoku Danquah takes over from KK Sarpong as GNPC CEO

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

The current Asantehene (Ashanti King) with the Golden Stool --- thekingdomofasante.com

Inside the Akwasidae festival that celebrates the Golden Stool brought down from heaven

Africaleading africa news icon

Fired Bulawayo-based High Court judge Justice Thompson Mabhikwa

Zimbabwe: Fired judge given 2 weeks to return govt property

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Minister for Agriculture Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Peasant farmers threaten to quit Planting For Food, Jobs programme as fertilizer suppliers remain unpaid